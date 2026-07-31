St. Paul foundry to close in December after air pollution fight with state regulators

The Brief Northern Iron, a longtime foundry in St. Paul, will close in December after more than 100 years in business. The closure follows state action over air pollution concerns, including soot and lead emissions. Residents described the decision as a major victory for the neighborhood.



A century-old foundry in St. Paul is shutting down, leaving neighbors relieved after years of concerns about air pollution.

Residents celebrate news of foundry closure

What we know:

Northern Iron, a plant that makes metal castings and parts, will close its doors in December.

The decision comes after state regulators moved to pull the company’s air permit due to concerns about air pollution, including elevated levels of lead.

Residents who live near the foundry said they have long worried about the health effects of emissions.

"All the hair on my body stood up. I was ecstatic," said Brittney Bruce, a concerned resident.

Others agreed.

"It was such a huge relief to get that news, honestly," said Melissa Lorentz, another resident.

Neighbors have described seeing soot collect everywhere and said they feel empowered by the outcome.

"After I moved in, I started noticing the soot collection. That was just everywhere," said Bruce, who is suing the company in a class action, citing property damage, among other things.

The backstory:

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency investigated the foundry two years ago and determined it likely released unacceptable levels of lead and other particles into the air. The agency took Northern Iron to court, and a lengthy legal fight ended with the state trying to revoke the company’s air permit.

State regulators also pointed out that Northern Iron refused to turn over information about its air emissions, something they called "extremely rare."

Legal fight and community impact

What they're saying:

Residents said the legal process has been difficult and stressful.

"People have had to jump through hoops over and over again," said Vivian Tran, a concerned resident.

The other side:

In a statement on Friday, Northern Iron said, in part: "This decision follows extensive efforts... to address ongoing environmental permitting and regulatory challenges... that have significantly impacted and restricted the facility’s ability to continue operating."