Minneapolis, St. Paul teachers can get free tickets to Van Gogh exhibit

Twin Cities teachers are getting free tickets to the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Minneapolis on Thursday.

The first 400 teachers from Minneapolis and St. Paul who show a current school ID will get to view the exhibit for free from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, April 7. The exhibit then opens to the public at 1 p.m.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming Minneapolis and St. Paul teachers to show our support and celebrate the hard work of the educators in our area," Associate General Manager Jill Griffiths said in a news release. "Teachers have been through so much during the course of the pandemic, and we are excited to celebrate them with this special event during spring break and the final weeks of Immersive Van Gogh."

The Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Lighthouse ArtSpace Minneapolis closes on April 17. Tickets are $39.99 and are available for purchase on the exhibit’s website.