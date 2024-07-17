Minneapolis, St. Paul evictions rising since COVID-19 pandemic: Study

article

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Twin Cities region has seen a surge in evictions. In fact, the Twin Cities is No. 2 for an increase in evictions since COVID out of a study that looked into 10 states.

According to the Eviction Lab, a Princeton University research team, Minneapolis and St. Paul combined have seen 11,696 eviction filings so far this year, representing a 44% increase compared to before the pandemic started.

Gainesville, Florida, led the list with an increase of 46%, while Las Vegas, Nevada, lagged behind with a 43% jump in evictions. Notably, the Eviction Lab study only tracked 10 states and 34 cities.

Several factors can contribute to an increase in evictions, such as an increase in inflation straining family budgets, and a lack of affordable housing in several markets.

FOX 9 previously detailed landlords who have taken advantage of loopholes in pandemic protections against evictions, using a "notice to vacate" that can be issued at the end of a lease, or at any point during a monthly or verbal agreement. If a tenant fails to leave after being notified, it can trigger the eviction process, which only requires the "notice to vacate" as grounds for the eviction.