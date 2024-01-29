Minneapolis speeding cameras would carry $40 fine, if allowed

Traffic deaths have increased in Minneapolis in recent years, and city officials would like to install speeding and red-light cameras to help reverse that trend.

On Monday night, they invited the public to an open house to share their vision for traffic safety cameras.

There are several hurdles to overcome, however, before the cameras could be a reality in Minneapolis. In the upcoming legislative session, state lawmakers will consider a bill that would grant local governments the authority to implement speeding and red-light cameras.

"What we know from other states is that traffic safety cameras can help save lives," said Ethan Fawley, the Vision Zero coordinator for Minneapolis.

Since 2020, an average of more than 20 people were killed and 157 were severely injured in crashes each year in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis has learned from other states and its own short-lived red light camera program in 2005. Two years later, the state Supreme Court put an end to that program.

"In New York City, for example, during their launch of speed safety camera program. Eighty-two percent of people never got a second ticket because they changed their behavior," Fawley said.

During Monday’s open house, Fawley discussed the pilot program the city hopes to start. The earliest that could happen would be the summer of 2025 if the legislation passes this year.

"I would like to see red light cameras in as many places as possible honestly. I think the red light running has gotten a little bit out of hand, and if we can enforce that law without having people get involved in law enforcement, I think it's a win-win," said Kyle Jones, who attended the open house and lives in Loring Park.

Fawley said the tickets are meant to increase safety, and not meant to be overly punitive or affect the offender’s driving record. The first violation would be a warning. After that, there would be a $40 fine. If the vehicle is going 20 miles or more over the speed limit, the fine would double to $80. Similar to a parking ticket, the owner of the vehicle is responsible.

"We have systems in place that people can contest. If your vehicle was stolen or your title was transferred that just haven't gone through yet, then the ticket – you're not responsible. Now, if you did loan your car to your child, for example, and they were driving, well, this becomes a teachable moment," Fawley said.

The legislation will restrict where cameras can be placed and how many. For example, cameras can only be placed within a few blocks of a school and must be at locations with an identified crash risk. Fawley said the city would start with 10 cameras in the pilot program. The cameras could only be used for traffic enforcement purposes, not surveillance or involvement in arrests or police investigations. The cameras also cannot take pictures in a way that makes any person identifiable.

Other cities have found that the fines cover the cost of the program, Fawley explained. Any excess revenue would have to be reinvested in traffic safety as part of the legislation. Lawmakers plan to hold a hearing on the bill at the Capitol next month.