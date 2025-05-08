Minneapolis shootings: 5 people charged in 6 recent homicides

The Brief Three shootings in Minneapolis from late April 29 through April 30 left six people dead. So far, five people have been charged for their alleged roles in these shootings. The charges range from aiding an offender to second-degree murder.



Minneapolis saw six homicides stemming from three shootings within 24-hours, and several of the suspects have since been arrested or charged for their alleged role in the crimes.

"These arrests and charges clearly demonstrate the effectiveness of our investigators and the power of collaboration with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners." Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a statement on Wednesday. "Each one of these cases was full of complexities and challenges. The level of urgency, dedication, and determination is what these victims deserve, and our city needs. I am so proud of the non-stop work done every day by our officers and our law enforcement partners."

Cedar Avenue South shooting

At around 1 p.m. on April 30, police responded to a reported shooting in the area of 17th Avenue South and Cedar Avenue South. At the scene, officers found 34-year-old Tiago Antonio Gilbert with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the criminal complaint, Gilbert was standing on the sidewalk with his girlfriend when two people started shooting. Gilbert started running and collapsed to the ground. The two men then got into a vehicle and the driver, identified in the complaint as Raphael Rodriquez, took off.

Police said a stray bullet from the shooting struck a nearby SUV, coming within inches of hitting two young children– an infant and a toddler.

The shooting happened just blocks away from the mass shooting on Bloomington Avenue that left four dead and another injured. While police believe this shooting may have been in retaliation to that incident, the criminal complaint did not provide a motive.

Victor Joseph Vasquez-Rodriguez, 20, and Jose David Vasquez-Rodriguez, 22, were both charged via warrant on Friday with second-degree murder.

Rodriguez, 35, is facing one count of aiding an offender to avoid arrest. He made his first appearance in court on May 7.

Minneapolis mass shooting

James Ortley, 34, is facing several felony charges, including four counts of second-degree murder, and one count each of attempted second-degree murder, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Ortley is accused of shooting five people while inside a car on April 29. Three people died at the scene – including 27-year-old Ramon Denny, 20-year-old Merelle White, and 17-year-old Joseph Goodwin. LeRas Rainey, 28, died days later in the hospital. The fifth victim was still being treated for her injuries.

Investigators say Ortley is associated with the Native Mob, a violent street gang in south Minneapolis and elsewhere in the state, and has a lengthy criminal history.

He is currently being held on a $2 million bond.

15th Avenue South shooting

At around 7:50 p.m., Minneapolis police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of 15th Avenue South and Lake Street. At the scene, police located 51-year-old Derrick Lamont Ewing with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness reported Ewing was approached by a man who pointed a firearm at him. Ewing handed over a black bag, and when Ewig said he didn’t have anything, the witness said the man shot him.

Prosecutors filed charges against Mickiah Latrell Jackson, 39, in connection with this case. He is facing one count each of second-degree murder and being an illegible person in possession of a firearm.