Minneapolis shooting outside 'unlicensed nightclub' kills man

article

A shooting outside an "unlicensed nightclub" in Minneapolis early Sunday left a man dead, police said. Another man was hurt after being hit by a car during all the confusion following the shooting.

The Minneapolis Police Department on Sunday said at about 4:23 a.m., police responded to the 2500 block of North 2nd Street on reports someone had been shot and a Shotspotter activation. There, police found a man, believed to be in his 20s, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was lying in the middle of the street. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Preliminary information suggests there was a verbal fight outside an after-hours party at an "unlicensed nightclub," police said. The verbal fight escalated to gunfire, which resulted in the man being fatally shot.

There were more than 100 people in the area at the time of the shooting. During the commotion after shots were fired, a man in his 40s was hit by a vehicle and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the driver who hit the man left the scene.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. No arrests have been made.