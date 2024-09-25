Man charged in Minneapolis shooting that killed mother, injured toddler

The Brief Ayale Abdullahi Ali is facing charges in the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Lillian Poalacin Perez. Charges claim Ali fired into a car with three children and their mother inside. Perez, who was holding her son, were both injured in the shooting. Perez drove her 2-year-old son to the hospital while injured to get help. She died from her own injuries days later.



A 20-year-old man is facing charges in a Minneapolis shooting that left a mother dead and her young son with injuries, according to court records.

Prosecutors filed charges on Thursday against Ayale Abdullahi Ali, who is facing four counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder, for allegedly shooting into a car with three children and their mother inside on May 19, 2024.

Background

The shooting, which court records say was captured on surveillance video, happened in an alley on the 2900 block of 18th Avenue South in Minneapolis.

A father, his wife, and their three children arrived at a relative’s house to borrow some tools when another driver pulled up behind them. Charges claim Ali got out of the passenger side while armed with a gun, slowly walked up to the family’s car, and fired multiple shots inside.

When the father returned to the car, Ali allegedly shot at the man but missed.

Charges say Lillian Poalacin Perez had been holding her 2-year-old son in the back seat, and both had been injured in the shooting. The two other children in the car were unharmed.

Despite being gravely injured, Perez drove her son to Children's Minnesota to get him help. Perez died at Hennepin County Medical Center three days later.

The investigation

According to court records, law enforcement learned through witnesses that Ali may have been the gunman and obtained a search warrant for his social media and cell phone records. While searching through the digital evidence, authorities say they found pictures of Ali holding firearms and text messages in which he was allegedly trying to trade firearms just hours after the shooting.

Authorities said cell phone data also placed his phone at the scene of the crime, and a selfie taken hours before the shooting shows Ali wearing what appear to be the same shoes the gunman was wearing on surveillance video, charges allege.

Months after the shooting, prosecutors charged Ali with several felony charges via warrant.

What they're saying

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara issued a statement on the investigation of this case.

"This case is an excellent example highlighting the dedicated and skilled work of our investigators. These charges are the result of intense work by MPD that never wavered once 911 was called. The death of a mother who was holding her child when both were shot is especially troubling and this senseless crime impacted the family, the community, the responding officers, and the investigators. I am proud of the expertise utilized by investigators that will help hold this individual accountable for his heartless acts."

Ali’s past and what’s next

Charging documents say Ali has a history of violence, including facing charges in Iowa for attempted murder and home invasion, in addition to aggravated robbery charges in Scott County, which he was on probation for.

Prosecutors are asking for $2 million bail due to concerns of Ali being a flight risk after investors say they discovered communications discussing him fleeing to Somalia.

Ali was charged via warrant and remains in custody at Scott County Jail. The criminal complaint did not give a motive for the fatal shooting.