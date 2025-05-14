Man killed in shooting 'left for dead' in Minneapolis alleyway

The Brief Minneapolis police say they found the victim shot in an alleyway shortly before 2 a.m. on Wednesday. The victim died at the hospital. It's the second straight night that Minneapolis has experienced a deadly shooting.



For the second straight day, an early morning shooting in Minneapolis has left a man dead.

Deadly alleyway shooting

What we know:

Police were called shortly before 2 a.m. to an alleyway near Lake Street East and 17th Avenue South for the report of a person down.

In the alleyway, police found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound lying on the ground. He was rushed to the hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Police say they had responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area about 30 minutes before the 911 call but did not find a victim.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the deadly shooting is unclear. No arrests have been made.

The victim also hasn't been officially identified, pending a preliminary autopsy.

What they're saying:

In a provided statement, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said:

"This man was left for dead in an alley. We cannot, and will not, standby and tolerate this kind of violence in our city. I urge anyone with information to contact our tip line or reach out anonymously through CrimeStoppers."

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact investigators. If you know something, you can email policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leave a voicemail at 612-673-5845. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Two deadly shootings in two days

The backstory:

Wednesday morning's shooting came about 24 hours after a teen was shot and killed in the Whittier neighborhood.

In that shooting, police said a young man in his late teens was shot while driving his vehicle, which caused him to crash.

Despite efforts by first responders, the teen was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said an "altercation" had preceded the shooting.

Police are also searching for suspects in that incident.