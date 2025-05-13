Teen dies after being shot while driving in Minneapolis

The Brief A teen was shot behind the wheel of his vehicle in Minneapolis' Whittier neighborhood overnight. Despite efforts by first responders, the victim was pronounced dead at the crime scene. Officers say there had been an "altercation" before shots were fired.



An early morning shooting in Minneapolis has left a teen dead after police say he was shot while driving his vehicle.

Deadly shooting in Minneapolis

What we know:

Minneapolis police responded around 2:20 a.m. to the report of a shooting along Pillsbury Avenue South near West 27th Street in the Whittier neighborhood.

At the scene, officers found a man in his late teens who had been shot, lying on the ground next to a vehicle. Officers provided medical aid until EMS could arrive. However, the teen was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified pending a preliminary autopsy.

Chief makes plea after ‘tragic loss’

The backstory:

Police said it appears the victim was driving his vehicle when he was struck by a bullet, which caused him to crash into a parked vehicle.

A passenger in the vehicle with the victim was not harmed. Officers say they learned there had been some type of "altercation" prior to the shooting.

What they're saying:

In a provided statement, Chief Brian O'Hara said: "The tragic loss of this young man is alarming. His family and loved ones deserve answers, and he deserves justice. I encourage anyone with information to come forward."

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact investigators. If you know something, you can email policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leave a voicemail at 612-673-5845. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.