Teen dies after being shot while driving in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An early morning shooting in Minneapolis has left a teen dead after police say he was shot while driving his vehicle.
Deadly shooting in Minneapolis
What we know:
Minneapolis police responded around 2:20 a.m. to the report of a shooting along Pillsbury Avenue South near West 27th Street in the Whittier neighborhood.
At the scene, officers found a man in his late teens who had been shot, lying on the ground next to a vehicle. Officers provided medical aid until EMS could arrive. However, the teen was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
The victim has not been identified pending a preliminary autopsy.
Chief makes plea after ‘tragic loss’
The backstory:
Police said it appears the victim was driving his vehicle when he was struck by a bullet, which caused him to crash into a parked vehicle.
A passenger in the vehicle with the victim was not harmed. Officers say they learned there had been some type of "altercation" prior to the shooting.
What they're saying:
In a provided statement, Chief Brian O'Hara said: "The tragic loss of this young man is alarming. His family and loved ones deserve answers, and he deserves justice. I encourage anyone with information to come forward."
What you can do:
Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact investigators. If you know something, you can email policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leave a voicemail at 612-673-5845. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.
The Source: This story uses information from a Minneapolis PD press release.