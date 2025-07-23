Minneapolis shooting: Teenager arrested in killing of 11-year-old boy

The Brief A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of Amir Atkins, 11. The shooting happened at Folwell Park in Minneapolis on June 23. The teenager was arrested in Apple Valley on Tuesday.



A 16-year-old has been arrested in the June 23 fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy at Folwell Park in Minneapolis.

Teenager arrested in boy's death

What they're saying:

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday morning in Apple Valley in connection to the fatal shooting of Amir Atkins on June 23. The teenager was booked into the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center.

"I am incredibly grateful to the hard work of the investigators who worked to complete a thorough investigation of this heinous crime," said Chief Brian O’Hara. "I am hopeful that this arrest brings a sense of justice for Amir and his family."

The backstory:

Amir Atkins, of Hopkins, was fatally shot at Folwell Park on Dowling Avenue North around 2 p.m. on June 23, 2025.

Minneapolis police say that prior to the gunshots on Monday afternoon, several cars were seen joyriding through Folwell Park. Amir Atkins was riding in one of them.

Witnesses on Morgan Avenue, a few blocks away, told FOX 9 that a Kia with bullet holes on both sides came to a stop on the street shortly after they’d heard the shots. A teenager got out, carried Amir down the street, pleading for help getting to a hospital. He was heard saying that Amir was his younger brother.

Authorities believe the shooting is related to vehicles that were driving around the park at the time.

Police said there was at least one shooter, though multiple people were present at the time it occurred.

After the shooting, activists called for change.