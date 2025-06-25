Group set to speak out on gun violence after 11-year-old killed in Minneapolis

The Brief An 11-year-old boy was fatally shot at Folwell Park in Minneapolis on Monday. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the boy as Amir Lamar Atkins of Hopkins. Community members are gathering on Wednesday to "speak out about what is happening with gun violence and the killings of our children." Police say no arrests have yet been made, and the case remains an active investigation.



Community members are gathering in north Minneapolis on Wednesday – two days after an 11-year-old was shot and killed at Folwell Park – to speak about the prevalence of children and gun violence in their communities.

11-year-old shot in north Minneapolis

What we know:

According to Minneapolis police, a 911 call reported shots fired at Folwell Park in north Minneapolis around 2:08 p.m. on June 23. Shortly after the 911 call, an officer on patrol was flagged down near North Penn Avenue and North Dowling Avenue by a "good Samaritan" motorist who had an 11-year-old boy with a life-threatening gunshot wound in his car.

Police say the motorist came into contact with the boy and another man on North Morgan Avenue before he put the victim in his car, then flagged an officer down.

Authorities believe the shooting is related to vehicles that were driving around the park at the time.

Police say there is at least one shooter, though multiple people were present at the time it occurred.

Medical Examiner ID's boy

What we know:

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the boy as Amir Lamar Atkins of Hopkins. Authorities say he died of a gunshot wound to the head at 3759 Penn Avenue North.

North Minneapolis community gathering

Dig deeper:

Community leaders plan to gather at the park at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. The event can be watched in the player above.

The gathering is said to be an opportunity to "speak out about what is happening with gun violence and the killings of our children! And the children doing the killings!"

What's next:

Police say the shooting on Monday remains an active investigation.