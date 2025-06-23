11-year-old boy fatally shot at Folwell Park in Minneapolis

The Brief An 11-year-old boy was fatally shot at Folwell Park in Minneapolis. The boy was found by a good Samaritan, who then flagged down a patrol officer for help. No arrests have been made in the shooting.



An 11-year-old was shot and killed in Minneapolis at Folwell Park Monday afternoon.

What we know:

According to Minneapolis police, just after 2 p.m. a 911 call reported shots fired at Folwell Park in north Minneapolis.

Shortly after the 911 call, an officer on patrol was flagged down near North Penn Avenue and North Dowling Ave by a motorist, police said. The motorist had an 11-year-old boy with a life-threatening gunshot wound in his car.

The officer started CPR on the boy, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the motorist came into contact with the boy and another man on North Morgan Avenue. The motorist put the boy in his car, then flagged down the officer.

The shooting happened in a driveway at the park, police said.

Authorities believe the shooting is related to some vehicles that were driving around the park at the time. One of the vehicles was driving in the grass at one point.

Police say there is at least one shooter, and there were multiple people at the park at the time of the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police have not made any arrests.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting.