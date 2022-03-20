Twin Cities see first 60-degree day of 2022

article

After a long winter, Minnesota got its first taste of spring on the first day of spring.

Temperatures hit 60 degrees at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for the first time since November 6. Typically, on average, we hit 60 degrees for the first time each year around March 23.

If not 60, most cities in the Twin Cities metro and across southern Minnesota saw temps into the high-50s. The City of Windom captured the highest temp of the day at 64.

The warm-up comes after Minnesota experienced a colder-than-average winter.

But, while Sunday was sunny, warmer, and beautiful, meteorologist Ian Leonard's forecast for the week ahead is wet.