Minneapolis security guard killed in hit-and-run crash

Minneapolis police are requesting help locating the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning.

Minneapolis police said Kendrick Hemphill was walking home from his job as a security officer around 3:25 a.m. on May 14 and was crossing Hiawatha Avenue at 26th Street East when he was struck by a car. He did not survive his injuries.

Law enforcement described the car as a red sedan of an unknown make and model. The driver traveled southbound on Hiawatha Avenue following the crash. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons involved in the incident.

Police encourage anyone with information about the crash to contact police at policetips@minneapolismn.gov, submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers online, or call 1-800-222-8477.