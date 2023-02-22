Expand / Collapse search
Minneapolis police investigating crash in south Minneapolis

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minneapolis
FOX 9
Minneapolis crash article

An SUV on its side after being struck by another car in south Minneapolis. (FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One person was hurt Tuesday when the SUV they were driving rolled onto its side and hit an apartment building after being struck by another car. 

The incident happened near 26th Street and Pillsbury Avenue South. 

Police say a black BMW was speeding when it struck the SUV. The occupants of the BMW fled the scene after the crash.                           

Residents say this is the second time in the past few weeks a car has struck the building. 

Police say they believe the BMW was stolen.