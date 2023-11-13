Minneapolis police investigate possible connection in 3 overnight shootings

Three shootings in Minneapolis that took place within two miles and 14 minutes of each other may be connected, police say.

The shootings happened between 10:41-10:55 p.m. Sunday night, according to Minneapolis police.

Officers responded to the first shooting at 32nd Street East and Nicollet Avenue at 10:41 p.m. There they found a male in his 30s with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, law enforcement said.

According to police, the man was evaluated by EMS at the scene but declined any further medical attention.

The second shooting happened only ten minutes later, at 10:51 p.m. on Lyndale Avenue South and Lake Street West, police say.

When Minneapolis police officers arrived at the intersection following a report of the shooting, evidence of gunfire was located. Officers then secured the scene, law enforcement said.

Police say a man in his 20s with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds arrived at Hennepin Healthcare in a passenger vehicle.

According to law enforcement, early information shows that the male was outside, on a sidewalk when the gunfire occurred. A male gunman continued to fire after the injured man fell to the ground. The injured man was able to run to a vehicle which took him to the hospital, police said.

Officers secured the scene and canvassed the area.

The third shooting happened at 10:55 p.m. on the 1300 block of 28th Street West. Police say when they responded to the scene, officers found a 29-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy. All three had apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their extremities and were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, according to law enforcement.

Police say that the three males were inside when the shots were fired outside.

A warrant was served on a nearby residence, and a juvenile male was booked on an unrelated warrant, police said.

Minneapolis police say investigators are looking for any potential link between the three shootings.

All three shootings are currently open and active investigations and no arrests have been made in relation to the shootings, police say.