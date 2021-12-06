Minneapolis Police Chief Arradondo won't seek 3rd term

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced Monday he will not seek a third term as the city’s top officer.

Arradondo said he will retire from the force next month. He has been with the Minneapolis Police Department since 1989 and has risen in the ranks over the past three decades, becoming chief in 2017.

He announced his decision at a press conference Monday morning.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he hopes to name an interim police chief this week, but he expects a national search for the next permanent chief. The mayor's office confirmed that going forward, the position of police chief will be a four-year term under the new city charter.

"It's time," Arradondo said of his decision to step down from the MPD. The chief said he has strong feelings about future department leadership at the police department.

"I am blessed everyday," he said. "Where men and women wear uniform are proud to serve, there are many people who would be proud to take on the responsibility."

When asked whether George Floyd's murder and its aftermath affected his decision, Arradondo said no.

"The impacts of Mr. Floyd’s killing will stay with me forever," he said, but they did not factor into his decision to step away from the police department.

Arradondo said he is interested in pursuing what the next chapter will be, but he has no interest in politics or running for Minnesota governor. He said he is not considering applying for a police chief position anywhere else.