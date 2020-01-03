Minneapolis police arrest man in deadly New Year's Day stabbing

Minneapolis police have made an arrest in a stabbing on New Year’s Day that left one man dead and another injured.

The report of a stabbing came in shortly before 5 a.m. Officers responded to the area of Broadway Avenue and Fremont Avenue North and found a car with two stabbing victims inside.

One of the victims was in critical condition and later died at the scene. Police identified him as Jabir Ahmed Ali.

The other victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to North Memorial Medical Center.

Thursday evening, police arrested a 39-year-old man for the stabbing death of Ali. He has been booked into the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center on probable cause murder.

The incident remains under investigation.