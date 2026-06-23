MN weather: Storms roll in, prompting warnings near metro

The Brief After a sunny start to Tuesday, scattered thunderstorms are rolling across the state Tuesday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings west of the Twin Cities metro. The threats Tuesday night are 1-inch hail, winds up to 60 mph and heavy downpours.



After a day of patchy sun and a high in the 70s, scattered thunderstorms are rolling across Minnesota Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Severe Thunderstorm warnings near metro

What we know:

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for McLeod, Sibley and Carver Counties until 5:30 p.m. The areas impacted include Arlington, Glencoe and Henderson, which are west of the Twin Cities metro.

Becker County in northwestern Minnesota is under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:30 p.m.

Kandiyohi and Swift Counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:30 p.m.

The threats with these severe storms include 1-inch hail, winds up to 60 mph and a tornado can’t be ruled out.

Power outages

What they're saying:

Minnesota Valley electric company is reporting at least 1,000 customers without power Tuesday evening in Scott County.

Xcel Energy is also reporting at least 1,000 customers without power in the Eagan area. An outage was also reported in Minnetonka, impacting at least 1,500 customers.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if these outages are directly weather-related.

Severe weather risk

The backstory:

Western Minnesota remains under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather, while a small portion is under a level 2 slight risk. A few storms could produce quarter-size hail, gusty winds, and brief heavy rainfall. The more severe weather is staying southwest of Minnesota in parts of Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Nebraska.

The greatest chances for these stronger storms run between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., on Tuesday. Most storms fade through the evening, though a few showers may linger across northern Minnesota overnight. Lows settle into the 60s.

Extended Minnesota forecast

What's next:

A few isolated storms are possible Wednesday afternoon, mainly along and north of the Interstate 94 corridor. Any pop-up activity fades quickly after sunset.

Thursday and Friday look dry and comfortable, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s.

Conditions begin changing by the weekend as humidity increases. Highs climb into the low 80s Saturday and the upper 80s Sunday. Temperatures will climb into the 90s heading into next week.