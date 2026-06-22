Minneapolis man charged with stealing nearly $70K from state Medicaid program

The Brief A Minneapolis man is accused of stealing nearly $70,000 from Minnesota’s Medicaid program by submitting false claims for care he did not provide. Fernando Navarro faces four felony charges, each for theft by false representation involving more than $5,000. Authorities say Navarro billed for services to a child who no longer lived with him in Minnesota.



A Minneapolis man is facing felony charges after investigators say he defrauded the state’s Medicaid program by billing for care he never actually provided.

Charges against Fernando Navarro

What we know:

According to a complaint filed in Hennepin County Court, Fernando Navarro is accused of submitting false claims for personal care services to his child, even after the child had moved out of state.

Investigators say Navarro continued billing for at least 25 months after the child relocated to California. The charges state that Navarro submitted time sheets to Partners in Community Support, which then sought reimbursement from the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

Authorities say this resulted in $69,980.68 being paid to Navarro as wages for services he did not perform. The complaint explains that Navarro was allowed to provide care for his child under a Medicaid program for parents of eligible minors. However, the rules required that the care be provided in person and truthfully documented.

Investigators say Navarro knowingly violated these requirements.

By the numbers:

The complaint breaks down the alleged theft into four separate periods, each resulting in more than $5,000 in overpayments:

Feb. 13, 2024 to Aug. 13, 2024: $17,123.46

Aug. 1, 2023 to Jan. 30, 2024: $19,463.78

Jan. 31, 2023 to July 18, 2023: $18,456.80

July 6, 2022 to Jan. 4, 2023: $14,936.64

Each count carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison, a $20,000 fine, or both.

The investigation and legal process

Timeline:

The complaint states the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office led the investigation after a California agency discovered overlapping claims for the same child. The case was referred to Minnesota authorities, who determined that Navarro continued to submit false claims after his child moved to California.