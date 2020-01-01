One dead following stabbing in Minneapolis

Minneapolis Police say one person is dead and another has been hospitalized following a stabbing near North Fremont Ave and West Broadway Avenue.

A report of a stabbing came in shortly before 5:00 a.m. Once on scene police found two men had been stabbed inside a car. One was in extremely critical condition and wasn't able to be saved by paramedics. The other victim was transported to North Memorial with non-life threatening injuries.

At the same time police responded to a crash a block away at 18th Ave North and Emerson Ave North. They are trying to determine if that crash is related to the stabbing.

No one is in custody at this time.