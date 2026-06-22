Motorcyclist seriously hurt after hitting deer in southeastern Minnesota
WABASHA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after colliding with a deer in southeastern Minnesota on Sunday.
Deer vs. motorcycle crash
The backstory:
The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened around 11:20 a.m. on southbound Highway 61 near milepost 58 in Wabasha County.
A 66-year-old motorcyclist was heading south when he struck a deer. The driver, who was wearing a helmet, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Wabasha Hospital for treatment.
Authorities said alcohol was not a suspected factor in the crash and the road conditions were reported as dry at the time of the collision.
The crash report did not say whether the deer was hurt or killed as a result of the crash.
The Wabasha Police Department, Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, Wabasha Fire Department and Wabasha Ambulance assisted at the scene.
The Source: This story uses information from a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.