Minneapolis Police: 6 injured in 4 separate shootings overnight

Police say six people were injured in four separate shootings in Minneapolis overnight.

One man was critically injured, and the other five that were shot are expected to survive their injuries, Minneapolis Police Department Public Information Officer Garrett Parten wrote.

Officers have made two arrests and are continuing to investigate.

Timeline of shootings

The following information, provided by MPD, is based off early investigations and is subject to change.

9:30 p.m. Saturday

While responding to multiple ShotSpotter activations, officers found a man who had been shot near the 700 block of West Broadway. He was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital.

9:57 p.m. Saturday

Police responded to multiple reports of gunfire near the 2400 block of Elliot Avenue. When officers arrived they found a man in the backyard of a residence, suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital.

Police say the man ran to the backyard after being shot. They found evidence of gunfire on the same block.

Early investigations indicate a suspect vehicle may have fled the area immediately after firing shots.

Homicide investigators are involved in this investigation, due to the nature of the man's injuries, police said.

1:48 a.m. Sunday

Soon after officers working at 528 Hennepin Avenue reported a fight outside the business, police said gunfire rang out. Additional officers responded to the scene.

Police responded after shots fired during a fight outside a business at 528 Hennepin Avenue. (FOX 9)

Police found one man who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital.

Officers located a suspect and arrested them, as well as recovered a gun nearby. Another gun was recovered near the shooting scene.

MPD said patient care and crime scene management was "complicated" as police also had to manage "a large, unruly crowd."

2:20 a.m. Sunday

Police responded to the intersection of 3rd Street North and 1st Avenue North after officers heard shots. They found a woman who had been shot and provided care to her before she was transported to the hospital.

Officers found a suspect and arrested her. They also recovered a gun nearby.

As police were at the scene, two men suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital in private vehicles.

