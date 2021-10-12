Minneapolis pet adoption fees waived to 'Clear the Shelter'

article

Minneapolis Animal Care and Control "Clear the Shelter" event is back this year after taking a pandemic pause in 2020. During two-day event, the city will waive adoption fees to help dogs find their forever homes.

Minneapolis Animal Care and Control currently has more than a dozen dogs, some of which have been in the shelter for as long as six months.

When: Tuesday Oct. 12 and Wednesday, Oct. 13, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Minneapolis Animal Care and Control, 212 17th Ave. N., Minneapolis

Details: Adoptions are first-come first-served in the order of the line. All paperwork must be started no later than 7:30 p.m.

The 2019 adoption drive was incredibly successful, leading the city to announce, "The shelter is clear! Dozens of dogs, cats and small critters found new homes today."

Pet adoptions slow down

At about this time last year, pet rescues couldn't keep up with the influx of adoption requests. Now, they have the opposite problem on their hands.

Ruff Start Rescue says they've been inundated with animals who need a loving home, and they're seeing fewer people looking to add pets to the family. Donnie, a 12-week old puppy, and many others are up for adoption, and many shelters and rescues are in overload mode.

It’s not just not enough families adopting; the number of orphaned dogs is way up. The devastating weather has left many shelters in the south overflowing, and Minnesota has a history of helping out. Also, locally, the puppy populations have exploded in high risk areas like reservations.