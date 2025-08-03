Minneapolis PD searching for missing 12-year-old girl last seen near Minnehaha Falls

article

The Brief Minneapolis police issued an alert for a missing 12-year-old girl. Victoria Jackson was last seen around 8 p.m. on Saturday near Minnehaha Falls. Anyone with information on her whereabout is asked to call 911.



The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl last seen near Minnehaha Falls.

Missing child

The backstory:

Minneapolis police issued an alert for 12-year-old Victoria Jackson on Sunday morning.

Victoria was last seen Saturday night around 8 p.m., walking away from Minnehaha Falls.

What we know:

Vitoria is about 5-foot-1-inch tall, 140 pounds, and has black hair with twists. She was last seen wearing a tan "Rugrats" shirt, blue jeans, and red and black shoes.

Police say Victoria has diabetes and an insulin pump.

What you can do:

If you see Victoria or have information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call 911. Tips can also be made through CrimeStoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).