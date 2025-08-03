Minneapolis PD searching for missing 12-year-old girl last seen near Minnehaha Falls
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl last seen near Minnehaha Falls.
Missing child
The backstory:
Minneapolis police issued an alert for 12-year-old Victoria Jackson on Sunday morning.
Victoria was last seen Saturday night around 8 p.m., walking away from Minnehaha Falls.
What we know:
Vitoria is about 5-foot-1-inch tall, 140 pounds, and has black hair with twists. She was last seen wearing a tan "Rugrats" shirt, blue jeans, and red and black shoes.
Police say Victoria has diabetes and an insulin pump.
What you can do:
If you see Victoria or have information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call 911. Tips can also be made through CrimeStoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
The Source: This story uses information from an alert issued by the Minneapolis Police Department.