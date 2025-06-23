Minneapolis PD questioned about working with ICE by city council

The Brief Minneapolis police answered questions about abiding by the city's restriction on officers assisting ICE raids. The city has had a separation ordinance restricting officers from assisting ICE. Police officials explained officers are trained not to help with ICE raids or other activity related to immigration enforcement.



The Minneapolis Police Department explained on Monday how it is complying with a city ordinance that prevents the department from assisting ICE with immigration enforcement.

The department gave a presentation to a Minneapolis council committee nearly three weeks after rumors of an ICE raid in Minneapolis sparked a protest at Lake and Bloomington. It was later learned the operation was actually a criminal investigation.

ICE raid protest

The backstory:

On June 3, protesters gathered in the area of Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue after ICE agents among a federal task force searching a Mexican restaurant as part of a criminal case.

Believing it was an ICE raid in progress, protesters gathered to thwart the immigration effort. Later, officials disclosed the task force was actually investigating a multinational drug and human trafficking operation. Court documents later showed the investigation was linked to 900 pounds of meth found in a Burnsville storage shed.

After the protest, a St. Paul woman was charged with assaulting law enforcement officers during the investigation.

Minneapolis PD presentation on ICE raids

What we know:

In a newsletter earlier this month, Council Member Robin Wonsley, who chairs the committee, said the presentation on Monday by Minneapolis police had been scheduled before the ICE protest in Minneapolis. Wonsley said the council had heard concerns about how the department has conformed to the ordinance.

The ordinance prevents officers from aiding any ICE action related to immigration enforcement. In a memo sent out following the protest earlier this month, the department reminded officers not to help ICE with raids – including ancillary assistance like crowd control.

What they're saying:

Minneapolis Assistant Chief Christopher Gaiters gave the presentation to the council, explaining that the department has provided officers with training and education materials on the policy.

Dispatch and supervisors are also trained on how to avoid any possible violations. Officers who violate the policy also face discipline, ranging from reprimand to termination.

Officers are required to document any exceptions, like cases involving human smuggling cases where immigration status may be an element of the investigation. However, Gaiters says officers are told to disengage from any investigations that turn into immigration enforcement activity.

Council Member Aurin Chowdhury asked whether the department had documented its response on June 3 to the protest in Minneapolis. Neither Gaiters nor the city attorney was able to answer whether that response was documented – with the city attorney noting the situation may not have required documentation under the ordinance.

Gaiters also told council members the department is not aware of any violations of the ordinance by the department over at least the last ten years.