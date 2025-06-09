Minneapolis PD memo tells officers not to assist with immigration enforcement

The Brief A memo from Minneapolis police reminds officers not to assist with ICE raids. Officers are prohibited from assisting with immigration enforcement under a city ordinance. The memo follows a protest in Minneapolis last week over ICE agents who were assisting with what turned out to be a criminal investigation.



The Minneapolis Police Department issued a new memo over the weekend, reminding officers of a separation order that restricts police from aiding in immigration removal actions by federal authorities, like ICE. The memo comes days after a protest over ICE agents involvement in what turned out to be a criminal investigation in Minneapolis.

ICE protest in Minneapolis

The backstory:

The memo comes days after a protest escalated in Minneapolis as ICE agents took part in what authorities later said was a criminal investigation into human and drug trafficking – not an immigration enforcement action.

Officials said federal authorities were executing a search warrant at a Mexican restaurant at Lake Street and Bloomington Avenue last Tuesday. However, rumors spread online that ICE agents were taking part in a raid, sparking a protest in the street.

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, the day after the protest, officials including Sheriff Dawanna Witt and Mayor Jacob Frey criticized other public leaders for contributing to the heightening of tensions. The next day, at the Minneapolis City Council meeting, city leaders unamiously approved an after-action review by an auditor of the city's role with assisting ICE during the investigation and protest.

The city of Minneapolis has a ‘separation ordinance" that restricts officers from assisting with immigration enforcement actions. The review approved by the city council will look into that. Separately, the department is scheduled to present to a council committee later this month the steps it’s taking to abide by the ordinance.

Minneapolis PD issues memo on assisting ICE

What we know:

A memo sent out by Minneapolis Assistant Chief Katie Blackwell reminds officers they aren't allowed to assist in any immigration enforcement activity. The memo also tells officers they can't even assist with ancillary activities related to ICE raids, like crowd control.

"Any assistance for federal enforcement action must be routed through the chain of command for evaluation and authorization by the Chief of Police or Chief’s designer," the memo states. "Members of the MPD shall not self-deploy to any related immigration enforcement activity. We remain committed to supporting public safety and maintaining trust within our communities."

The memo was first reported on by conservative Twin Cities news outlet Alpha News. FOX 9 was able to obtain a copy of the memo from Minneapolis police.

Dig deeper:

In a statement, Minneapolis police say the memo was issued in light of the confusion surrounding last week's criminal investigation.

"Assistant Chief Blackwell’s memo serves as a clear reminder of the Minneapolis Police Department’s longstanding policy and the City’s ordinance prohibiting involvement in federal civil immigration enforcement activities.

"The email was issued to help ensure officers understand how to appropriately respond to any requests for assistance related to immigration enforcement. This clarification was especially important in light of recent public confusion and misinformation following the federal operation earlier this week.

"Our role remains focused on addressing criminal activity and maintaining public safety, while respecting the boundaries set by city ordinance and department policy."

The backstory:

The memo also comes as protests over ICE in Los Angeles have spiraled out of control. Over the weekend, President Trump sent in the National Guard to help quell the protests which turned to rioting Sunday night.