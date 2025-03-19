Minneapolis officials discuss public health and safety updates

The Brief The Minneapolis Office of Community Safety is sharing the latest information on public safety efforts in the city. The quarterly report focuses on efforts made by local law enforcement and the results reflected in city data. Officials are also highlighting successful Minneapolis police and other first responder recruitment efforts.



Officials with the Minneapolis Office of Community Safety are giving a quarterly update on crime data within the city.

A livestream of the meeting can be viewed above.

Slides for the committee presentation can be viewed below:

Minneapolis public safety

The backstory:

City officials are touting an overall drop in crime rates in Minneapolis, with city data pointing to a year-to-date reduction in robberies, carjackings, gunshot wound victims, auto thefts and aggravated assaults.

The committee points to new law enforcement efforts as reasons for the drop in crime, including the Crime Pattern Response Protocol, the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) Late Night Safety Plan being expanded to Dinkytown and Uptown, as well as the Curfew Task Force.

The committee also proclaims that MPD finished 2024 with more officers than it began with for the first time since 2019 and that applications for the department have increased by 133%.

Public safety goals

What's next:

The Office of Community Safety said its goals for the next quarter are to engage with residents, visitors and business owners to "support community safety concerns" while implementing two cultural districts on Lake Street and Franklin Avenue.

Minneapolis policing reforms

The backstory:

The federal consent decree, which the Minneapolis City Council approved at the beginning of the year to reform the Minneapolis Police Department, was paused by the U.S. Department of Justice last month.

READ MORE: DOJ requests pause in consent decree with Minneapolis aimed at police reforms

City leaders said last year they hope to restore trust in public safety services through various reforms following George Floyd's death.

READ MORE: Minneapolis City Council introduces new safety plan with alternatives to police response

Among those measures are the Public Safety Beyond Policing Action Plan, which is based on an outline of a community safety system that will include "preventative, restorative and response services beyond policing."

Before that, Minneapolis leaders announced the Safe and Thriving Communities plan, which proponents called a "holistic" approach to public safety.

READ MORE: Minneapolis leaders lay out a new plan for community safety