Minneapolis police officer injured when stolen Kia driver hits parked squad

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 1, 2024 9:57am CDT
Minneapolis Police Department
FOX 9
article

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis police officer was injured when the driver of a stolen Kia hit their parked squad car, the Minneapolis Police Department said. 

According to a police press release, an officer with the Minneapolis Police Department's 4th Precinct responded to a report of an abandoned, stolen Kia Sol near 29th Avenue North and Emerson Avenue North around 6 p.m. on Sunday. However, when the officer arrived, the Kia was no longer in the area. 

The officer was in their parked squad car on 29th Avenue North facing Emerson Avenue North, when the driver of the stolen Kia returned to the area and then "collided with an occupied white SUV and then careened into" the officer's squad car, police said. 

The officer was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment. Police did not share the extent of the officer's injuries. The driver and passenger in the white SUV were not hurt, authorities said. 

After the crash, four to five "young males" ran from the Kia, police said. Three people were arrested: an 11-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man, with police noting "at least one of the males who fled" the scene was not found.

One of the juveniles was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and will be booked into the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center for felony auto theft. The other juvenile was also booked into the Hennepin County Juvenile Center for felony auto theft.

The 22-year-old man had a gun, police said. He was booked into the Hennepin County Jail for felony auto theft and a weapons charge.

Police said the Kia had a "stripped steering column and a USB in the ignition."

The crash is under investigation, police said. The officer involved has not yet been identified.

