Minneapolis offering free adoption during National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

The Brief Minneapolis Animal Care and Control is offering free pet adoptions on Thursday, April 30 and Friday, May 1, from 1 to 5 p.m. as part of National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day. There are 20 dogs and 15 cats currently available for adoption. All pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.



Minneapolis Animal Care and Control (MACC) is making it easier for families to bring home a new pet during National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.

Free pet adoptions in Minneapolis

What we know:

The MACC says it will hold free animal adoptions on Thursday, April 30, and Friday, May 1, from 1 to 5 p.m.

The shelter says it currently has 20 dogs and 15 cats waiting to meet their new families. All animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

The no-cost adoption events are meant to support animal welfare, while helping more pets find permanent homes.

MACC encourages anyone interested to check the city's website for adoption requirements and to see some of the available pets.

The backstory:

MACC provides daily care, shelter and adoption services for animals in Minneapolis that might be lost, surrendered or in need of urgent placement.

In 2025, MACC says it cared for 3,370 animals, and helped 1,377 find new homes through adoption.

Walk for Animals 2026

Big picture view:

The 2026 Animal Humane Society Walk for Animals, supported by FOX 9, is on Saturday, May 2 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

The fundraiser features a one-mile walk, pet costume contests, vendors and food, with participants joining the event to support rescued animals.