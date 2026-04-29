Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (May 1–May 3)

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo, raise money for the Animal Humane Society or browse citywide garage sales during events in the Twin Cities this weekend.

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Animal Humane Society Walk for Animals

May 2, 9 a.m.

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

More information here

The Animal Humane Society’s annual Walk for Animals returns to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on Saturday. The one-mile walk doubles as a celebration, complete with food, activities and plenty of four-legged friends. Gates open at 9 a.m., with the walk starting at 10 a.m. The event is rain or shine, and donations are accepted onsite.

North St. Paul Citywide Garage Sale

April 30–May 2

Throughout North St. Paul

Free to attend; more info here

Three full days of treasure hunting await as driveways across North St. Paul transform into shopping destinations. From vintage finds to hidden gems, this citywide sale brings neighbors together and bargain hunters from near and far.

2026 Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

May 1–2

Harriet Island Regional Park and Cesar Chavez Street, St. Paul

Free event; more details here

St. Paul's West Side comes alive to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Kick off Friday night with a car show at Harriet Island, then head to Cesar Chavez Street on Saturday for a parade at 10 a.m., live music on two stages, and dozens of food and craft vendors honoring Mexican heritage and community pride.

MN Twins vs. Toronto Blue Jays

April 30–May 3

Target Field, Minneapolis

Tickets available here

The Twins host the Blue Jays for a four-game series at Target Field. The match up runs Thursday through Sunday, giving fans multiple chances to catch the action in downtown Minneapolis.

Fraser Festival

May 2, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

St. Paul RiverCentre

Free event; more info here

A sensory-friendly celebration of neurodiversity featuring a silent disco, mini-golf, therapy animals, arts and crafts, and a rock climbing wall. With calming spaces and trained volunteers, it's an event to ensure everyone can have fun.