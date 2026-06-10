HarMar Mall's future uncertain: Roseville officials say no formal redevelopment plans yet

The Brief City officials in Roseville say there have only been early talks about the future of HarMar Mall, with no formal redevelopment plans submitted. Many storefronts at HarMar Mall are now vacant, raising questions about what comes next for the longtime shopping center. Fidelis Realty Partners, the mall’s owner, says they are considering all options and expect any revitalization to be a long-term process.



The future of HarMar Mall in Roseville is up in the air as city officials and the property owner discuss what could be next for the once-bustling shopping center.

Community memories and changing times

What we know:

City officials told FOX 9 there have been only "conceptual" discussions about HarMar Mall’s future, and no formal plans have been brought forward. The mall, which opened in 1963, was once a major shopping destination for the north metro but now has many vacant storefronts.

Jacob Baker, who grew up in Roseville, shared his memories of the mall. "I would like to see HarMar rebuilt. This is a huge part of my childhood," said Baker. He recalled, "I saw Pokémon in 2000 here, right? The first movie," and added, "It was popping, I mean, there was little tiny, like vendors all around the inside, right? I used to get little collector coins from my uncle all the time."

Longtime visitors like Joseph Donaghue have noticed the changes over the years.

"And so it's gone a complete overhaul change, and like everything has gone from when I got there, got here," said Donaghue.

Sarah Nelson, who visited from St. Paul, described the current feel of the mall.

"It feels vastly different. It does. You used to be able to walk inside and actually go from building to building, and now it feels like it's closed off," said Nelson.

The mall’s history stretches back more than six decades, but today, many storefronts are locked behind gates or stand empty.

City and owner discuss what’s next

Local perspective:

City officials say there have been talks about possibilities for the property, but no redevelopment proposal has been submitted. Any future proposal would need to go through a review process before moving forward.

Fidelis Realty Partners, the company that owns HarMar Mall, told FOX 9 in a statement, "Fidelis is currently evaluating all options for the HarMar Mall property in Roseville. Revitalizing this important community asset will be a long-term process."

The mall’s uncertain future brings out both nostalgia and hope from those who have fond memories of visiting over the years.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what specific plans, if any, will be proposed for HarMar Mall or when any redevelopment might move forward.