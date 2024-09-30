Minneapolis neighborhood still on edge despite charges in killings

The Brief Three separate shootings plagued the Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis in September. On Monday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced additional charges against Joshua Anthony Jones in connection to all three shootings. Jones now faces several charges, including murder, attempted murder and firearm possession.



Minneapolis residents say they don’t feel much safer despite new charges in a killing spree in the Phillips neighborhood earlier this month.

New charges

On Monday, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced additional murder charges against Joshua Anthony Jones after authorities say he was behind three separate shootings on Sept. 18 that resulted in the death of two people.

"It’s terrifying," said Christin Crabtree, who advocates for un-housed residents living in the Phillips neighborhood. "Community from all perspectives are asking for increased well-being and safety."

Crabtree said those living in the encampment near where the shootings took place have experienced heightened fear as well as instability as a result, as she says evictions have increased since the killings.

"There aren’t safe places for those people to go," said Crabtree. "We don’t have enough housing or adequate shelter.

Doug Latterell lives near where the first shooting took place and says while he’s encouraged by the arrest and charges, he does not believe it makes the neighborhood any safer, saying the encampments attract crime.

"They just move down the block or around the corner," he said. "The problem hasn’t gone away."

Not targeted

Jones now faces two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of attempted second-degree murder, and three counts of illegal firearm possession.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said Jones was not a resident of the encampment, but advocates say at least one of the deceased was.

"I know that right now people living in encampments must feel under attack," she said. "I want to make clear… it doesn’t appear Mr. Jones was targeting the un-housed community."