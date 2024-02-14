Minneapolis murder suspect faces charges in 2nd killing

article

A man already in custody for a 2023 murder in Minneapolis is now facing charges in another deadly shooting.

Last year, Calon Hatchett, 20, was charged with murder for a fatal double shooting on July 23 that claimed the life of one woman and seriously injured another at an apartment building on East 58th Street in the Wenonah neighborhood.

This week, Hatchett was charged in a second murder case, for another shooting a month earlier, in June 2023. In that shooting, during the early morning hours of June 25, Hatchett is accused of opening fire on a couple walking on a sidewalk near Peavey Park, near East 21st Street and Chicago Avenue South.

According to the charges, Hatchett was with two other men when they crossed paths with the couple.

Police say that, when the couple passed the other group, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the boyfriend, later identified as 26-year-old Ali Reed. After the July shooting, police were able to recover a 10mm Glock pistol from Hatchett's backpack. A forensic analysis connected that gun to both deadly shootings, police say.

Looking at Hatchett's phone, police found that he had read an article on the June 23 shooting.

Hatchett remains in Hennepin County Jail, where he's been since being arrested on July 24, 2023, on a slew of charges.