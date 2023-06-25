Minneapolis police investigate fatal shooting at 20th and Chicago Ave

Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was fatally shot early Sunday in South Minneapolis.

Police responded to reports of a shooting on the 2000 block of Chicago Avenue at 12:50 a.m and arrived to find a man in his 30s with life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to a press release from the Minneapolis Police Department.

Officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived and took over, but the man died at the scene.

Witnesses told officers they heard an argument in the area before shots rang out. Homicide detectives and forensic specialists responded to the scene.

Police ask that anyone with information call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted electronically at CrimeStoppersMN.org.