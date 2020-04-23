Minneapolis mosque publicly broadcasts historic call to prayer during Ramadan

article

Thursday night marked the first publicly broadcast call to prayer, or "Adhan," in Minnesota.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey approved a permit for Dar Ul Hijra Mosque in Minneapolis to play the call to prayer publicly five times a day during the month of Ramadan, which began Thursday at sunset.

"Tonight’s historic call to prayer in Minneapolis will bring comfort and remind the faithful and the neighborhood that as we are physically distant we can still be connected to our faith and mosque," said CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein in a statement

The loudspeaker will be located outside the Dar Al-Hijrah mosque at South Fifth Street and Cedar Avenue. Keeping with the Muslim tradition, the call to prayer will be sounded five times per day, beginning at sunrise and ending shortly after sunset.

First Avenue provided the technical support and audio equipment to make the effort possible.