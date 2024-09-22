Minneapolis police asking for public's help searching for missing 3-year-old girl

article

Minneapolis and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) are asking for the public's help looking for a missing three-year-old girl who was left at a Target.

According to authorities, the missing girl, Alliyah Evans, was left by her mother outside the Lake Street Target in Minneapolis with a "homeless female acquaintance" while the girl's mother went inside.

The mother went inside Target around noon Sunday, and the girl hasn't been seen since. The acquaintance left with the child, without her mother's permission, authorities said.

Alliyah is described as 3'5", 35 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black jeans.

The female acquaintance's name is unknown by authorities, and it is unknown where she stays at, according to police.

The woman is 32 years old, and was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt and light gray leggings.

Authorities said the child is not believed to be in danger, and her mother is concerned for her welfare and would like the child returned.

If you know anything about Alliyah, call the Minneapolis Police Department at 612-348-2345.