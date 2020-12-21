Minneapolis mayor imposes 15% cap on fees charged by 3rd party food delivery apps

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed an emergency regulation Monday capping the fees third-party food delivery platforms can charge restaurants for using their services.

According to a news release, many restaurants are relying more on third-party food delivery platforms like DoorDash and Uber Eats as they pivot to takeout amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Frey’s office, some restaurants have been incurring delivery fees as high as 40% of the price of the customer order from these third-party platforms.

The new measure is designed to help restaurants and bars keep more of their delivery profits by prohibiting third-party platforms from charging them a commission fee exceeding 15% of the price of the customer’s online order.

Several other cities in the United States have already imposed similar regulations, but Minneapolis is believed to be the first city in Minnesota to do so.