Minneapolis man charged with attacking property manager with ax

The Brief Ying Vang Jr., 59, is charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault for attacking his apartment's property manager with an ax in Minneapolis. The attack occurred after Vang was notified that his lease would not be renewed. He initially broke into the office with a sledgehammer. Vang struck the victim in the face and neck with the ax before residents intervened and restrained him until police arrived.



After learning his lease wouldn't be renewed, police say a Minneapolis man attacked his apartment's property manager with an ax.

What we know

Ying Vang Jr. 59, is charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault for an attack last week at an apartment complex on Snelling Avenue near East 44th Street in Minneapolis.

According to the criminal complaint, on Thursday, August 29, Vang had been served with a notice by the property manager that his lease would not be renewed.

After returning to her office, the manager said Vang came to her office with a sledgehammer and began breaking down the locked door.

Vang then pulled out an ax and entered the office. The charges state Vang struck the victim in the face and neck with the ax.

What happened next?

Police say residents of the apartment were able to pull Vang off the property manager. When officers arrived, he was on the ground, being held down by the residents who intervened.

He was arrested and charged on Friday with attempted murder and assault.

The victim was taken to the hospital and received eight to ten stitches for the wound to her face and neck.

Vang remains in Hennepin County Jail.

Background

Court records show Vang had been evicted from his previous apartment near Fort Snelling in 2022 after failing to keep up with rent payments. The reason for his lease non-renewal was not included in the criminal complaint.