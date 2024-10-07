Minneapolis man accused of making threats against Temple Israel: Charges

The Brief A man has been charged after he allegedly made terroristic threats against the Minneapolis synagogue, Temple Israel. Jaden Thomas Leblanc, 21, was charged with making terroristic threats and fifth-degree assault. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says evidence does not suggest that the threats were motivated by bias against the Jewish community.



A Minneapolis man is accused of making terroristic threats against a local synagogue, Temple Israel.

Jaden Thomas Leblanc, 21, has been charged with three counts of terrorisitic threats and one count of fifth-degree assault.

Timeline of threats

According to the charges, on Sept. 9, around 2:30 p.m. Leblanc was reportedly seen walking through the Temple Israel parking lot, and was seen drinking a beer and eventually threw the bottle against the wall of Temple Israel's playground.

A security guard at the synagogue tried to get Leblanc's attention as he was walking away, when he turned around and "flipped off" the guard and continued to walk away.

Around 15 minutes later, Leblanc returned to Temple Israel, and when he was told to leave the property he made a "gun gesture" with both of his hands, towards the security team, court documents say.

At the same time, one of the security guards tried to ask Leblanc why he broke the beer bottle on the Temple's playground wall, but Leblanc allegedly "flipped off" the security guard again, made gun gestures with his hands again, and verbally threatened to shoot and kill the security guard.

The charges say that Leblanc was then told he was trespassed from the Temple's property.

In the afternoon of Sept. 10, Leblanc returned to the Temple, and was seen drinking beer near the northside of the Temple's parking lot. He then threw the bottle into the parking lot.

A security guard picked up the bottle and brought it to Leblanc, telling him to throw away his bottles in the trash and not on the Temple's property, court documents say.

Leblanc picked up the bottle and reportedly threw it at the security guard's head, but missed. Leblanc then advanced at the security guard, and the guard used his pepper spray to prevent the attack, court documents said.

Threatening calls

Temple Israel then received three threatening phone calls, with one referencing the pepper spray attack. The caller stated that his brother had been pepper sprayed by a security guard, and then made various threats to the security guard on the phone, court documents said.

The third call prompted the Temple to go on lockdown, and all the children were brought in from the playground. The caller stated that he was gathering a group to "come for them" and threatened retaliation for the pepper spray incident, the charges allege.

Leblanc's arrest

On Oct. 3, Temple security told Minneapolis police Leblanc was standing across the street from the Temple possibly holding a handgun, court documents state.

Leblanc was reportedly seen switching the gun between his hands and put it in his shirt pocket. When the police arrived, Leblanc fled the area.

On Oct. 4, police set up surveillance near Temple Israel to locate Leblanc, charges say. He was seen getting into a car, and police initiated a stop, and Leblanc was taken into custody.

Leblanc allegedly admitted to making several calls to the Temple using a "spoofing application" on his phone, court documents said. He also recounted throwing a rock, a bottle and getting maced. Leblanc told investigators that he has "no issue" with the Jewish community or faith, just with the security guards.

He is currently in custody, and has his first court appearance on Oct. 8.

What they're saying

"Mr. Leblanc’s behavior caused fear and concern amongst the Temple Israel community," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said. "While the evidence available at this time does not suggest that this crime was motivated by bias against the Jewish community, every member of our community deserves to feel safe. We will seek accountability for Mr. Leblanc that ensures community safety."

Increased patrols

MPD said after meeting with members of the Jewish community, it developed a plan to enhance patrols around synagogues and community centers during the Jewish holy days and the anniversary of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel.