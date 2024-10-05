MPD arrests man for alleged Temple Israel threats, extra patrols announced

article

Minneapolis police say they arrested a man accused of saying he would "shoot up" Temple Israel in threatening phone calls made last month.

Terroristic threats arrest

The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) said a 21-year-old man was arrested on Friday after making threatening phone calls to Temple Israel on Sept. 11.

MPD said an officer working on a special detail for Temple Israel on Thursday was told that security reported seeing the man outside the temple with a firearm.

The man reportedly fled from police, but was found and arrested on Friday for suspected terroristic threats. Police say they did not recover a firearm.

Charges were submitted to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, but are still pending as of Saturday.

Extra patrols

MPD said after meeting with members of the Jewish community, it developed a plan to enhance patrols around synagogues and community centers during the Jewish holy days and the anniversary of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel.

What they're saying

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara released a statement saying, "Everyone in Minneapolis has the right to feel safe in their communities, and we will ensure our Jewish neighbors are protected as they celebrate the holy days. We take all threats made against our religious institutions seriously, and will continue to hold the individuals accountable who threaten any of our city’s houses of worship. I am incredibly grateful for the work of investigators in this case for quickly responding to the threats and likely preventing a tragedy from occurring."