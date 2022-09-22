Minneapolis leaders to announce new plan to reduce crime

Minneapolis leaders are set to announce a new plan to reduce crime in the city during a 3 p.m. news conference on Thursday. Watch live in the player above.

According to a news release, Mayor Jacob Frey, Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, Minneapolis Police Department Interim Chief Amelia Huffman, MPD Commander Jason Case, Office of Violence Prevention Manager Jen White, as well as state and federal authorities, will be at the news conference.

They'll discuss the Minneapolis Office of Community Safety's "new plan for reducing criminal activity in the city," with a news release adding the office has worked with local, state and federal partners.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Tim Walz and state leaders held a news conference on Minnesota's increased public safety response.