Minneapolis leaders announcing new programming to support business owners of color

Minneapolis leaders are expected to announce Tuesday a new program to support business owners of color and those impacted by the summer’s civil unrest.

Mayor Jacob Frey, City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins and Council Member Linea Palmisano will join members of the Minneapolis Forward Community Now Coalition, business leaders impacted by the civil unrest to announce Minneapolis Forward: Rebuild Resilient, according to a news release.

Through the program, the city would invest up to $1.2 million in funding from the 2021 budget to community businesses.

The program would serve an estimated 200 – 250 Minneapolis business, “helping realize $1.5 million annually in energy savings and decreasing the long-term costs to business owners in environmental justice communities,” according to the news release.