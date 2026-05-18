Minneapolis launches task force focused solve non-fatal shootings

The Brief Minneapolis has launched a new Firearm Assault Shoot Team (FAST) task force to investigate non-fatal shootings, modeled after a successful St. Paul unit. St. Paul's unit achieved significant success, increasing solve rates from 37% to 71% in a single year from 2024 to 2025. Minneapolis officials report the new unit is already operational and producing results.



Minneapolis city leaders came together on Monday to announce the launch of a new task force focused on solving non-fatal shootings in the city.

The effort is modeled on a similar effort in St. Paul that skyrocketed solve rates in Minnesota's capitol city.

New FAST task force

What we know:

Mayor Jacob Frey and Chief Brian O'Hara were joined by city council members and leaders from Ramsey County to announce the launch of the Firearm Assault Shoot Team (FAST).

The task force is modeled after a team launched by St. Paul called the Non-Fatal Shooting Unit – which itself was modeled after a unit created by the Denver Police Department.

Big picture view:

In St. Paul, the unit has proven to be wildly successful, with the solve rate for shooting increasing from 37% to 71% in a single year (2024 to 2025).

Non-fatal shootings also dropped significantly year-to-year in St. Paul, going from 183 in 2024 to 73 in 2025.

Local perspective:

Minneapolis leaders say the new unit is already underway in Minneapolis and already seeing results.

In 2025, Minneapolis cleared 80% of homicides but only 47% of non-fatal shootings. In years past, that number would typically be closer to 30% or in the high 20s.

New method

Big picture view:

In recent years, due to high case loads and staffing challenges, Minneapolis police have had to task homicide detectives to investigate non-fatal shootings.

Under the new system, non-fatal shootings will have dedicated investigators who will respond immediately to shooting scenes, just like homicides. Minneapolis police will partner with the Minnesota BCA, Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, and Bloomington police for the task force.

Another arm of the task force is the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team which will be focused on making arrests in connection to shootings.

What they're saying:

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says it's critical to treat every shooting investigation seriously.

"The fact that somebody didn't die should not be the sense that this is a lesser crime in and of itself," Frey said. "It should not mean that we shouldn't be holding perpetrators accountable, and it should not mean that we're devoting lesser resources to the incident in terms of investigation."

Council Member Jason Chavez said he hoped the task force could help bring about a safer city for communities of color whose lives are disproportionately impacted by gun violence.

"We should have a city where people are free to play outside, a city where our kids should never have to fear of getting shot at, and a city where people can feel safe to go home at night," Chavez said.