Minnesota wildfires: Stewart Trail Fire containment grows to 62% as Gov. Walz plans visit

The Brief The Stewart Trail wildfire near Two Harbors is 62% contained as of Monday morning. The Minnesota Incident Command System (MNICS) said the cause of the fire was determined to be a power line. Gov. Walz is set to visit the area Monday afternoon and survey the fire damage.



As firefighters continue making progress on the Stewart Trail wildfire near Two Harbors, Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to meet with first responders and survey the fire damage Monday afternoon.

The wildfire, which started May 15 about 3 miles north of Two Harbors, has burned 355 acres and is now 62% contained. The fire has destroyed 34 structures, including eight primary structures and 26 outbuildings.

The Minnesota Incident Command System (MNICS) said the cause of the fire was determined to be a power line.

Stewart Trail Fire containment efforts, road closures

Local perspective:

In an update Monday morning, MNICS said fire crews have made progress in securing the containment line and reducing fire activity. Firefighters quickly extinguished a small flare-up caused by shifting winds and continued patrolling the fire perimeter overnight for hot spots and flare-ups.

U.S. Highway 61 remains closed between Stewart River and the Silver Cliff Tunnel. Drivers traveling between Silver Bay and Two Harbors are being directed to use a detour.

Lake County has also reduced portions of the evacuation zone as fire conditions improve, though the county’s "Ready, Set, Go" evacuation notification system remains in effect.

Map of Stewart Trail Fire on May 18, 2026. (Supplied)

Gov. Walz to survey fire damage

Dig deeper:

Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to travel to Two Harbors Monday afternoon to receive a briefing from local officials and emergency managers on the Stewart Trail wildfire.

According to the governor’s office, Walz will also meet with first responders and survey damage caused by the fire.

Evacuees in Lake County allowed escorted access to homes

What else:

Lake County officials announced that property owners within the Stewart Trail fire evacuation area between the Stewart River and the Silver Cliff Tunnel will be allowed escorted access to their properties on Monday.

Access will be available between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., with check-in beginning at 1:30 p.m. at Betty’s Pies, located at 1633 Highway 61 in Two Harbors. The final escorted entry into the evacuation area will leave at 4 p.m.

Officials said property owners must provide proof of residency or ownership before entering the area. Accepted documents include a driver’s license with a matching address, property tax statement, utility bill or other official documentation.

Emergency personnel will coordinate the escorted access, and participants must follow instructions from law enforcement and fire officials while in the area. Authorities noted conditions could change depending on fire activity and public safety concerns.