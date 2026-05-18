Hill City cop charged in sex assault of 17-year-old girl at Apple Valley home

The Brief Jordan Zempel, a 35-year-old former police officer in Hill City, is charged with felony criminal sexual conduct involving a 17-year-old girl in Hennepin County. The complaint says Zempel met the girl online, used his position as law enforcement and a gun, and had sexual contact multiple times between September and November 2025. Zempel resigned from his position as a Hill City police officer in March.



A police officer in Aitkin County is accused of using his authority to have sexual contact with a 17-year-old girl, according to charges filed in Hennepin County Court.

Allegations against Jordan Hempel

What we know:

According to criminal charges, Jordan Zempel, 35, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct after allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old girl between Sept. 12 and Nov. 30, 2025. The girl told investigators she met Zempel online, and their conversations quickly became sexual.

The complaint states the girl told Zempel she was 18, but he saw her high school pictures and knew she was still in school. The girl said Zempel made it clear he was a police officer, showed her his badge, taser and vest, and referenced his power and connections in law enforcement.

The complaint states the girl reported that when they first met in person, Zempel pulled out a gun and told her, "You’re safer with me than anyone else."

She said she felt she had to go through with it because he had a gun and drove her to his house in Apple Valley. The girl described having sexual contact with Zempel the first night, with two more sexual encounters in October and November, including one instance when Zempel was allegedly in his police uniform.

Investigators say Zempel made spontaneous comments to police after being stopped, saying, "I kind of get what is going on here and I get that position of authority thing. I get that, I saw that too. I’m like oh f--k, damn."

The backstory:

The complaint states the case began in December 2025, when a therapist made a mandated report to law enforcement after learning about the alleged sexual relationship.

Zempel resigns from Hill City PD

Zempel resigned from his position as an officer with the Hill City Police Department in March, citing the distance from his home and needing to take care of his family.