Flanders wildfire: Crews continue battling hot spots as County Road 11 set to reopen

The Brief Fire crews are still working to contain the Flanders wildfire in Crow Wing County on Monday. The fire is approximately 1,700 acres and is 20% contained. Officials say County Road 11 will reopen at noon for public use on Monday.



Fire crews continue working the Flanders wildfire on Monday, focusing on hot spots and reinforcing containment lines, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire started on Saturday, May 16, about 10 miles east of Breezy Point in Crow Wing County. As of Monday morning, 139 personnel are working the wildfire, which has grown to around 1,700 acres and is 20% contained. The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the Minnesota Incident Command System (MNICS).

County Road 11 to reopen Monday

Local perspective:

In an update on Monday, officials said the area received some rain overnight, but not enough to significantly improve fire conditions. More scattered showers and storms are possible in Minnesota on Monday night.

County Road 11 remains closed as emergency crews continue operating in the area, though it is expected to reopen at noon on Monday for pass-through traffic. Even after the road reopens, officials warned that firefighters and emergency personnel will still be actively working nearby and asked the public not to interfere with operations.

Property owners within the evacuation zone will also be allowed to return to their properties during the day. Authorities cautioned residents that assessments of fire-damaged properties have not yet been completed and asked people to limit time spent in the evacuation area if possible.

What they're saying:

"Our priority remains protecting lives, property, and the safety of everyone in the area," the sheriff’s office said in an update.

Authorities are also urging people without a reason to be in the area to stay away, including sightseers and curious onlookers, saying unnecessary traffic creates safety concerns for both responders and the public.

Firefighters continue containment work

Big picture view:

Firefighters spent Sunday building and strengthening containment lines around the wildfire, helping crews reach 20% containment. Local fire departments also deployed engines and crews to protect nearby homes and structures while dozer lines were reinforced along the north and south sides of the fire. Crews also continued constructing fire lines on the eastern edge of the burn area.

Overnight, firefighters patrolled the fire perimeter and extinguished hot spots and flare-ups. Crews will continue mop-up operations Monday, working to secure fire lines and check roads and damaged properties for hazardous trees, according to MNICS.

Evacuations in Crow Wing County remain in effect.