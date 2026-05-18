Fine Line stabbing: Male suffers potentially life-threatening injuries, suspect sought

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The Brief Minneapolis police say a man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a stabbing at The Fine Line Sunday night. It happened during a show called "Babyfxce" with Luhh Dyl, part of "Da Realest Tour." Police say a man was stabbed during an altercation inside the club, and no arrests have been made.



Authorities say a man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a stabbing at the Fine Line in downtown Minneapolis Sunday night.

Fine Line stabbing

What we know:

The Minneapolis Police Department responded just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday to The Fine Line, located at 318 North First Avenue, on a report of a stabbing involving potentially life-threatening injuries.

When officers arrived, they located a male victim who was transported to Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Police say their preliminary information indicates that a man was stabbed during an altercation inside the business. Investigators are working to determine the sequence of events that led up to the stabbing.

There have been no arrests.

Babyfxce show

The backstory:

According to The Fine Line’s website, the incident happened during a Sunday night concert. The show taking place was "Babyfxce" with Luhh Dyl, part of "Da Realest Tour."