Minneapolis house fire: 3 people rescued by state trooper, firefighters

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The Brief A Minnesota state trooper and Minneapolis firefighters rescued three people and a cat from a burning home early Thursday morning. One resident is in critical condition, and the house was deemed to be uninhabitable. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A Minnesota state trooper rushed into a burning Minneapolis home early Thursday morning and helped two people escape before firefighters arrived to rescue a third person and a cat.

Minneapolis house fire

What we know:

Firefighters responded to a house fire just before 1 a.m. Thursday on the 900 block of 29th Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood.

A state trooper had reported the fire and rushed into the burning home to help two people escape. However, a third person was still inside.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of a two-story home. Firefighters entered the residence to search for the third person while other crews worked to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters rescued the third person and brought them outside, where crews began performing CPR until ambulance personnel arrived.

What we don't know:

Fire officials did not release the ages of the three people or say where they were located inside the home when the rescues occurred.

3 people hospitalized, 1 in critical condition

Dig deeper:

Two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition to be evaluated for smoke inhalation. The third person was transported in critical condition, according to fire officials.

The state trooper was also evaluated at the scene for possible smoke inhalation but did not require hospitalization.

Firefighters also rescued and revived a cat from the burning home before transferring it to Animal Control for additional care, according to the press release.

Condition of the home

Fire extinguished:

A second alarm was called during the fire, bringing additional crews, equipment and ambulances to the scene.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control in approximately two hours. The home sustained extensive damage, and officials said the residence was determined to be uninhabitable.

What they're saying:

"Our thoughts are with the residents injured in this fire and with the State Trooper who bravely entered the home before our crews arrived. Their actions, and the rapid, coordinated efforts of our firefighters and medical teams, helped prevent an even more devastating outcome. We remain hopeful for the full recovery of everyone affected," Assistant Fire Chief Melanie Rucker said in a statement.

What's next:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.