Suspect in deadly Minneapolis hit-and-run arrested in Texas

The Brief Victoria Yorahee was arrested in Dallas, Texas, and is being held on a Hennepin County warrant. The 25-year-old is facing charges in the fatal hit-and-run of a man on July 29 in Minneapolis.



Victoria Yorahee has been on the run after her alleged involvement in a fatal hit-and-run in Minneapolis, but she is now behind bars in the Dallas County Jail.

The 25-year-old from Mesa, Arizona, is facing one count of criminal vehicular homicide while operating a vehicle in a grossly negligent manner and one count of criminal vehicular homicide after causing the collision and leaving the scene, for her alleged role in the fatal hit-and-run on July 29.

"It's a beautiful day for me and my family. So we're pretty happy and blessed that she ain't gonna be hurting no one any time soon," said Leah Anderson, Andre Stewart's sister.

What happened?

Prosecutors say Yorahee was driving an SUV that struck Stewart while he was riding his scooter home from playing basketball in north Minneapolis at the end of July.

He died at the hospital from his injuries a few days later.

Investigators say not only was Yorahee going about 80 miles per hour at the time of the crash. Afterward, she removed the rear license plate from her vehicle while her sister Tiana and another passenger threw several bottles of liquor into some nearby bushes before they all ran off.

"I feel like she was very unhuman and just didn't have any morals," said Anderson.

RELATED: Family of Minneapolis man looks for answers in deadly hit-and-run

Prosecutors say after the crash, Yorahee harassed Stewart's family on the phone and social media, saying she would never get caught, and she would get pregnant to avoid going to prison.

She also fled to Las Vegas with her sister, where she admitted to a witness she was drunk driving and struck a man on a motorcycle in Minnesota.

That witness later contacted Stewart's family through Facebook.

"It was clearly no remorse. It's like you don't even treat a dog that way," said Anderson.

For the last six weeks, Stewart's loved ones have been picking up the pieces from the centerpiece of their family being taken away. But knowing the person responsible will be brought to justice is helping ease their pain.

"We can't change what happened here, but we can prevent it from happening to someone else," said Anderson.

What's next?

Yorahee was arrested in Dallas on Sept. 4 and is being held without bail because of a warrant out of Hennepin County. As of Sept. 11, she remains in custody.

Yorahee is charged with criminal vehicular homicide, while a warrant has been issued for her sister for aiding an offender.